The PICTURE: Ab Ex Nixed

"Painting," Willem De Kooning, 1948

What is terrific about the relatively modest installations downstairs is the fluidity with which the curators, Jodi Hauptman and Sarah Suzuki, juxtapose more and less familiar works to generate fresh (and in some instances even quirky) insights and associations. You have challenging, calligraphic lithographs and drawings by David Smith, that titan of American sculpture, but you also have the architect Frederick Kiesler’s rough-hewn yet elegant and eloquent wood and rope Totem for All Religions. All through these galleries you sense invigorating confrontations between modernist dreams and urban realities, the clash of mythic hopes and quotidian experiences that gave art in midcentury New York its matter-of-fact grandiosity. Do not miss the cut paper compositions and stoneware sculpture by Isamu Noguchi, at once biomorphic and geometric, sleek and elemental; the chiaroscuro depths of Stanley William Hayter’s perfervid engravings, with their agitated figurations that probably influenced Pollock; and the pellucid elegance of photographs of the city by Rudy Burckhardt, presented along with a poem by his good friend Edwin Denby, that still underappreciated panegyrist of what he called “the climate of New York.” It’s a shame that the work of Burckhardt and Denby—who were close to de Kooning in the 1930s, sharing walks through the late-night city during which the painter came to his great realization that “content is a glimpse”—could not have been related to the de Koonings on the fourth floor. It’s also a shame that no place was found in this exhibition for a copy of Denby’s first book of poems, In Public, In Private (1948), which has as its frontispiece a bewildering drawing by de Kooning, a pattern of hexagons that suggest some sort of tile floor, but rubbed and smeared, as if by restless fingers, an image of quiet disquietude reflecting the uneasiness of the immediate postwar years.

By the end of the 1930s, with Europe at war, the evangelism of the avant-garde, born a century earlier, had made its final leap across the Atlantic and reignited in the city that never sleeps. Hauptman and Suzuki make you feel the pressure of those times, the bewildering crosscurrents of a period when, as de Kooning once suggested, each artist was best off becoming a movement unto himself. It was a time that could accommodate the swaggering empiricism of Louise Nevelson’s earliest, most powerful found-wood constructions and the shimmering idealism of Richard Lippold’s Variation Number 7: Full Moon, with its spiderweb geometries. What is missing on the fourth floor at MoMA is precisely the yeasty, unpredictable mix of forces that in Manhattan defined the last stand of the avant-garde, the last moment when an artist, sitting alone in a studio, could believe that the tidal sweep of history had brought art to this point, that all the grand philosophical ideas, the dreams of Plato, Hegel, Kierkegaard, and Nietzsche, were with the artists, pushing them forward. “Ideas were in the air”: so did the philosopher Lionel Abel, who was a friend of so many of the painters, recall the atmosphere at the Cedar Tavern and the Club, the place where everybody gathered on a weekly basis to talk, which in those fearless days generally meant to argue.

Temkin trots out the usual war horses, but she is unable to get the ideas moving, or to show how the paintings embody those ideas. I wish she had worked a little more thematically, perhaps drawing together a group of works to emphasize the streetwise lyric poetry of New York, the dark pastoral mood that you find in some of the late Gorkys, in de Kooning’s saturnine Valentine, and in Pollock’s Full Fathom Five (which I much prefer to the slightly later, larger drip paintings). We see Pollock and de Kooning, in their mature work, reconnecting with the figure, yet beyond including Larry Rivers’s wanly unconvincingWashington Crossing the Delaware (a MoMA chestnut, and a rotten one at that), Temkin refuses to press on the question of the place of the figure within Abstract Expressionism, which would take her directly to de Kooning’s good friend Fairfield Porter, among others. Nell Blaine, who plunged into a painterly realism in the 1950s, gets into the show, but just barely, with an abstract linoleum cut from a book of poems by Kenneth Koch. Instead, you leave the Abstract Expressionists on the fourth floor and walk straight into a room full of Pop Art bearing the title “On to Pop,” a conceit so jejune that the curators seem to be sneering at the seriousness with which the Abstract Expressionists approached matters of form and content. Temkin also perpetuates the most blandly conventional ideas about the place of anti-Expressionist paint handling within the Ab Ex world, including the hard-edged work of Newman and Reinhardt, but making the usual mistake of overlooking a figure such as Burgoyne Diller, whose muscular geometric painting would look terrific in the context. This exhibition would probably have been the right place to make the case for Joan Mitchell as one of the very greatest painters of the period, right up there with de Kooning and Pollock, but although Mitchell is present, she’s not highlighted, certainly not enough.