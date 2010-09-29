Life In Ohio, A Continuing Series

One day these children will grow up and learn to vandalize cars with Michigan license plates:

5 Hurt In Child's Birthday Party Brawl

A birthday party for a 3-year-old turned into a brawl at a hall in Elmwood Place overnight Tuesday.

Police said the mother and step-father threw the party for the child and invited the child's biological father. At some point during the party the biological father, Ramon Marcela-Hernandez, 26, made a move on the mother, which angered the step-father, police said.

Marcela-Hernandez left, but returned with a few more people, police said.Police said a fight broke out just after 1 a.m. between the two men and beer bottles and chairs were thrown. Reports said that at one point, 75 people were involved in the brawl.