Your Government, Held Hostage

The chamber conducts most of its business via what’s known as unanimous consent. Under this procedure, the Senate majority leadership announces it intention to do something, like setting the hours for debate on a given day, and reaches an agreement with the minority leadership. Once that agreement is in place, the leadership gives senators a chance to object. If nobody objects--i.e., if the consent is unanimous--the leadership’s proposal takes effect. But if even one senator does object, the majority must secure sixty votes via the cumbersome cloture process in order to reach a vote on the pending measure. As a recent brief for the Center for American Progress puts it, "It may only take 60 votes to get something accomplished in the Senate, but it takes 100 votes to do so quickly."

Among the items of business the Senate handles through unanimous consent is non-controversial legislation, such as a new law prohibiting federal prisoners from keeping cell phones while serving time. (It's called the “Cell Phone Contraband Act.”) The Senate Democratic leadership had planned this week to dispense with a backlog of such proposals before adjourning, as is customary at the end of a session. But DeMint has said no, vowing to object to any further business. That means no more laws will pass until after the election--and it will happen then only if the Senate decides to deal with the bills during the lame duck period.

DeMint says he shouldn’t have to sign off on legislation without reading it. But it’s an impossible standard to keep. In the course of each two-year congressional session, the Senate will typically pass more than 1,000 laws, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. There isn’t time to read each one, line by line, let alone hold full debates. When bills have both approval from a committee as well as the leaders of each party, unanimous consent is a not just reasonable way to pass them. It's an essential form of delegation.

(If DeMint wants to work with some colleagues on changing the rules to guarantee offices a bit more time to consider motions for unanimous consent, that's fine. But there's a constructive way to change the rules and, as Ezra Klein notes today, that's not what DeMint is doing--he's simply using his powers to bring the Senate to a halt.)

Now, precisely because most of the pending legislation is so non-controversial, the damage from DeMint’s move might sound minimal. But this move is of a piece with the Republicans’ unprecedented use of the filibuster and deployment of anonymous holds to block Obama nominees, which has left such key agencies as the Federal Reserve Board undermanned.