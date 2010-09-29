News Flash: Women Still Make Less Than Men

Everybody knows that women make less money than men. But is that because of discrimination? The lifestyle choices they’re making? Some other factors? A new GAO report offers some new, intriguing answers.

The study focuses strictly on people who occupy managerial positions. While the pay gap has narrowed slightly over the years, the GAO finds, women in these positions still make approximately 20 percent less than men do:

By itself, this statistic doesn’t tell us that much. And it doesn’t prove that there is widespread, overt discrimination against women. Women generally work in professions with lower wages and they take time out of the work force to have children. Both factors skew their average pay downward and could plausibly explain a pay gap. (Of course, whether women are in those professions because it’s a choice or because some combination of cultural and financial pressures have forced them into a position is another subject.)