Wall Street Journal Smears Neil Young

This, from the Wall Street Journal, is some correction:

Singer Neil Young was born Nov. 12, 1945, and singer Eric Clapton was born March 30, 1945. The Short List events calendar in Friday's Weekend Journal transposed their birthdates. In addition, the listing erred by identifying Mr. Young as a former heroin user; the Journal has no reporting to support that Mr. Young used the drug.

In fact, Neil Young is known to despise heroin. He lost a guitarist to the drug, confronted other musicians about heroin use, and wrote an anti-heroin song, "The Needle And The Damage Done."

I have no reporting to suggest that the Wall Street Journal's editors were high when they wrote the item and the correction.