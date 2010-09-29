Landrieu: I Can Hold Gov't Hostage, Too

Last night, when I wrote about Senator Jim DeMint's efforts to shut down Senate business, I said it was indicative of the Republican Party's utterly irresponsible attitude towards governing. And I still believe that's the case. It's not coincidental that DeMint's party is the same one that has filibustered legislation and stalled presidential nomination at unprecedented levels.

But sometimes Democrats show the same disdain for the public good. A case in point is Mary Landrieu, the Louisana Senator, who is blocking confirmation of Jack Lew to become the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Lew is about as utterly unobjectionable as presidential appointees come. He's gone through Senate confirmation in this Congress already, in order to serve as a deputy to Hillary Clinton at the State Department, and he's served as OMB director once before, during the later years of the Clinton Administration. During that time he acquired a reputation for sound management and integrity, earning respect even from Republicans. Last week, the Senate Budget Committee approved his nomination by a vote of 22 to 1.

But none of that matters to Landrieu because she's angry about oil drilling. Following the Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Obama Administration imposed a moratorium on deep water drilling, pending closer review of safety and environmental issues, and appealed a federal court decision invalidating the moratorium. (Exploration isn't going forward as the companies await a final ruling from the courts.) The administration has also applied more scrutiny to new permits for shallow water drilling. Neither move is popular in Louisiana, because of its effect on the oil industry, and Landrieu has said she'll block Lew's confirmation until there's a change: