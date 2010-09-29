Rahm Emanuel, Wimp

This shatters my image of the fearsome, profane, soon to be ex-chief of staff:

If Rahm Emanuel is running for mayor in Chicago, he won't be welcomed into the home where he used to live.

Emanuel spokesman and close friend Rick Jasculca says the White House chief of staff has tried to persuade the couple leasing his home on Chicago's North Side to move out so he could move back in — but the couple said no.

He can't simply have these people killed? What good is Chicago-style politics if you can't muscle a couple of nobodies out of your own home?