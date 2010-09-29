Why Are Chinese Millionaires So Stingy?

Why doesn't China have more Chens? First, China's wealthy are relatively young, still in the acquisitive stages of their lives. The average age of China's millionaires is 39. Second, it is virtually impossible to become wealthy in today’s China without being corrupt and ruthless, and corrupt and ruthless folk are usually not inclined to dispose of their ill-gotten gains. China’s rich, according to one estimate, are sitting on $1.4 trillion in dirty money. Third, many aspects of Chinese culture discourage giving to help others. “You sweep the snow only in front of your own porch,” goes a well-known saying.

But there is one overriding reason why charity is largely absent from contemporary China: The Communist Party makes it difficult. Why? The party does not want competitors, especially organized ones. Charities, therefore, have to find government sponsors before they can register with the Ministry of Civil Affairs, and this requirement severely limits the number of them. Even Hollywood action star Jet Li, a favorite of Beijing because he makes “patriotic” films, cannot register his One Foundation, which may have to suspend operations soon.

Don't be surprised that as of last year there were, in all of China, only 643 foundations not run by the government. There were an estimated 300,000 so-called grass-roots organizations that were operating without registering or had registered as business enterprises. Such organizations, functioning in a highly unorthodox manner, invariably find it hard to raise funding. For one thing, donors cannot obtain tax deductions for contributions to them.

But forget about the lack of tax deductions: Some reports indicate that China’s wealthy are afraid of government reprisals if they make donations. In any event, severe government restrictions have had an effect. Last year, donations in China totaled about $8 billion, less than 3 percent of philanthropic giving in the United States.

The public is outraged by the country’s wealthiest ducking out on the Gates-buffet event, as they were when the skinflint rich were labeled “Iron Roosters”—birds that would not share even a feather—because they failed to support relief efforts for the Sichuan earthquake in May 2008. That reaction, fortunately, is a sign of eventual acceptance of private charitable giving.