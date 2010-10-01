The Spine-Chilling Emptiness of Afghanistan's Voting Booths

As he spoke, a rocket slammed into the ground a little more than 100 feet from us, causing a number of people to run for cover. Minutes later another rocket exploded. Later I found out that it had hit the house of a civilian named Mudir Janaan, killing his son and injuring his daughter-in-law. However, both the government and the foreign forces denied that insurgents had fired rockets in the area, leaving Janaan’s family to the growing list of unrecognized victims of this war.

The militiamen took the captured men to a nearby field, leaving one behind at the polling center in case anyone decided to come to vote. Unsurprisingly, no one did. So I interviewed the poll worker. He and other workers had been paid 200 dollars each to stuff the ballots in Kalimzai’s favor, he said.

I recognized the head militiaman who had detained the poll workers. He was an ex-Taliban fighter now working on the government’s side, in particular for a rival candidate named Hajji Akhtaro. Akhtaro himself had orchestrated a massive effort to stuff ballots and was employing the militia to squeeze out rivals. Both Akharo and Kalimzai had gotten rich off contracts from the NATO coalition, and U.S. forces see them as key allies in the province.

The militiamen offered to take me to another polling site, and I boarded the minivan with the detainees, who by this point seemed, if anything, bemused at their own predicament. We disembarked in Sheikhabad, a dusty town with shuttered shops and empty oil cans scattered about. A clutch of U.S. military vehicles idled nearby; the gunner from one gave us a friendly wave, seemingly oblivious to the spectacle of plainclothes men marching detainees across the street at gunpoint. This polling center, too, was closed—the result of a brawl over who had the right to stuff ballots at the station. All that remained was blood-stained soil, scraps of clothing, and a few dazed men shuffling away from the center.

I called Roshanak Wardak, a friend and lawmaker who was running for reelection and lived around the corner. “Don’t come to my house,” she pleaded. “There are Taliban outside. I just got a visit from one and he demanded that I drop out of the race.” She believed that the Taliban fighter was paid by a rival candidate. As one of the few independent and non-corrupt candidates, she had no militias to defend her or corrupt election officials to stuff ballots in her name. “Just go back to Kabul,” she advised me. “If you are looking for voters, you are not going to find them here.”

She was right. As the day wore on, the militiamen disappeared, as did the U.S. military vehicles. The brawling supporters of the rival candidates went home. The town grew still. In a nearby ravine lay the bodies of two armed men—presumably Taliban—but no one had come to retrieve them.

By midday, a leathery, wrinkled old man approached and asked us to leave, for “people were coming to see us,” which was to say insurgents. We jumped aboard the minivan and sped toward Kabul. As we drove, a number of rockets struck villages on both sides of the road, spewing dirt and mud high in the air. As we neared the furrowed hills and ridges that mark the outskirts of Kabul, we heard the governor of Wardak on the radio. The elections in his province, he proclaimed, had been an overwhelming success.

Anand Gopal is an Afghanistan-based journalist who has covered the war for The Wall Street Journal and The Christian Science Monitor. His dispatches from the region can be found at anandgopal.com. He is currently working on a book about the Afghan war.