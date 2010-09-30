Lefty, Come Home

That's why liberal blogs are already rallying behind scores of Democratic candidates. It's why "the enthusiasm gap" about this year's election is slowly closing. It's why labor and civil rights groups have organized their One Nation Working Together march this Saturday. (And, yes, it's another sign of Fox News' continuing ability to set the mainstream media agenda that you have heard far less about this rally than you did about Glenn Beck's.)

And it's why the polls have begun to show signs of a modest Democratic revival. Buried in the eighth paragraph of a Wednesday Wall Street Journal story on its survey with NBC News was this fact: When likely voters were asked which party they wanted to control Congress, Republicans led Democrats by three points, but that was down from a nine-point GOP lead just a month ago. Could the plates beneath this election be shifting?

Obama's trip to Madison was therefore more than a journey down memory lane. It reflected the White House's realization that Sanders is right that there is no substitute for a president making a coherent argument, taking on opponents who are eviscerating him daily, and acknowledging his dependence on those who brought him to office. "I need you fired up!" he declared in a stump line that could not have been more accurate. "You can't lose heart!"

The president was not reluctant to draw class lines or ideological distinctions. He cast Republican support for a $700 billion tax reduction for the wealthy against the cuts it could force in Head Start and student loans. He criticized his opponents' "blind faith in the market" and the idea of letting "corporations play by their own rules."

Thus the irony: A president who largely disdained a mobilizing strategy for his first year and a half in office has returned to his community-organizer roots to try to salvage an election. Here's the further irony: He has a real chance of pulling it off, which leads to a question. If Obama succeeds, will he continue to keep his supporters engaged and "fired up," as Sanders suggests he should? Or will he go back to an insider strategy that helped bring him to the brink of this precipice?

