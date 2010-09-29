The Wild Alaska Senate Race

According to CNN, a new poll shows Miller 38, Murkowski 36, McAdams 22.

Daniel Foster, referring to the fact that Murkowski requires write-in votes to spell her name correctly, asks, "have they polled how well Murkowsky does against Miller?" It's an important issue. I'm not normally in the business of advising politicians, but if I'm Murkowski, I use this slogan and beat it to death: Murkowski with an I. The I is for "independent."

Update: In fact, voters don't need to spell her name correctly, or even close to correctly. Here's Alexa Tsoulis-Reay: