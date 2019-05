There's a lot of confusion about the debate over tax cuts--in particular, the fact that the wealthy will still get a break even if the cuts on income over $250,000 are allowed to expire. Partly that's because Republicans have done such a good job of obscuring and the White House has done such a lousy job of clarifying.

Austan Goolsbee, new chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, is doing his best to change that: