Christopher Hitchens, Benny Morris, and the Palestinians

I met Christopher Hitchens at a party nearly three decades ago, shortly after he arrived in the states. The late (and very much missed) Eric Breindel and I were going out to Chinese dinner in a restaurant some place on Third Avenue in the fifties. Somehow, we invited Chris or maybe he invited himself. He was funny. But that was not enough for me. I didn't like his left-wing politics...and, frankly, I didn't like his later right-wing politics either.

Hitchens is now sick, apparently quite sick, and on this last of the Days of Judgement I've slipped in a prayer for his recovery. "A guten kvitel," they call it in Yiddish. Maybe it'll help. Still, this is not likely to please Hitchens. He is, after all, one of the most famous and unabashed atheists of the era. And, besides, he does not cotton to things Jewish - despite the fact that his mother is Jewish which, according to the rabbis, means that he is Jewish, too, poor boy. Since I take my petitions to God more or less seriously, I hope he won't be too offended by my supplications. Anyway, I came to synagogue with a long list.

Benny Morris has written an article on Hitchens in this morning's Ha'aretz. The truth is that anything written by Morris is important. We've published him many times ever since 1988, when, with his book The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, 1847-1949, he virtually founded the school of "new historians" of the Israeli-Arab conflict.

Six years later he "Revisited" his first book, and has been continuing his chronicles and interpretations of the struggle ever since. The left despises him, as does the right. I believe him to be the master exegetical annalist of the struggle...and the most convincing.