A Patch of Economic Sunshine

Economic conditions remain quite bad, and I don’t want to oversell the importance of a few data points, but it’s worth noting some positive news.

Here are three positive developments, as reported by CNN Money:

1.

Despite the stomach churning month, stocks ended September with strong gains. The Dow jumped 7.7%, the biggest September gain in 71 years. The S&P also posted the biggest gain since 1939, rising 8.7% in the month, while the Nasdaq climbed 12%.

2.