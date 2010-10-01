Dept. Of Easy Answers To Complicated Questions

Earlier today, I asked why Rupert Murdoch would risk the massive credibility hit of donating a million dollars to Republicans and pro-Republicans groups when the value of Fox news to those causes is worth many, many times that. Ben Smith, who broke the story, replies:

One possible answer: A person close to News Corp. told me this week the company didn't realize its $1 million to the RGA would become public. And the $1 million to Chamber of Commerce was supposed to be secret as well.

I guess I should have thought of that. In general, when you see somebody doing something that makes no apparent sense, usually the reason is ignorance or stupidity rather than some complicated scheme.