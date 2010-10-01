Playing Offense on Health Care Reform

Meanwhile, the actual elements of reform--like prohibiting insurers from excluding people with pre-existing conditions--remain wildly popular. And that same Kaiser poll suggested voters were pretty much split on whether they were more or less likely to support a member of Congress that voted for the Act.

Given all of this, the best strategy might be to go on the offensive, rather than retreat--that is, to tout the law's benefits and challenge it's opponents to defend repeal. President Obama has been doing a lot of this lately. The last few weeks have seen the most sustained and, I would argue, most effective public relations push on reform singe Obama signed the Affordable Care Act back in March. But now he finally has some company: Wisconsin Senator Russ Feingold.

Feingold, who trails plastics manufacturer Ron Johnson in the polls, has just come out with a new advertisement that's all about health care reform. It features everyday people taking turns, talking about the Affordable Care Act's consumer protections, and finishes with the disclosure line from Feingold himself. Video of the ad, which also came to my attention via Ben Smith, is above. The transcript is here:

Senator Feingold has always been on our side, fighting the insurance companies.

But Ron Johnson won't even get in the ring for us.

Russ fought insurance companies to stop insurance companies from denying Wisconsin children health care due to pre-existing conditions.

Mr. Johnson would put insurance companies back in control. ... Letting them raise premiums and increase our costs whenever they want.

Ron Johnson: Hands off my health care.

Hands off my health care.

[Feingold speaking] I'm Russ Feingold and I approve this message because you deserve a senator who's on your side.

A few things about this ad stand out. It touts the elements of reform that are most likely to resonate with independent, middle-class voters. It makes clear that repealing the Affordable Care Act, even partially, would mean taking away benefits that Americans are already starting to get. And it frames health care reform as an explicitly populist cause. It's all about the ways the little guy is at the mercy of big insurance companies--and which candidate is on whose side.

I really have no way to know how these ads are playing or will play. Maybe talking about health care reform, even in this way, simply alienates voters who want to hear about the economy. But my gut tells me that Democrats are better off fighting the attacks on health care than ignoring them--and that pitches like these will help, rather than hurt.