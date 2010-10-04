A Child Bride in Sudan

In the following weeks, Amira managed to escape twice. The first time, she went to the local police, but they released her into her father and husband’s custody after the men signed a document promising not to harm her. The second time, Amira found a rickshaw and asked to be taken “anywhere.” After managing to find a phone, she contacted her family, and her mother and stepfather came to take her back to Hasahisa. She underwent a medical exam to document the rape, and her family found a lawyer willing to take her case before a judge. “He gave me hope,” Amira recalls.

But, under Sudanese law, the concept of rape within marriage does not exist. The judge issued a decree that Amira was in nushuuz, or a state of disobedience, and ordered her to go to her husband’s home in Khartoum. Her mother and stepfather, deferring to the law, told her she had to follow the judge’s order. “From the second day, he started whipping me,” Amira says of life after she was forced to live with her husband. Eventually, she managed to escape again and return to her parents’ house. But, this time, she was turned away. “[My mother] told me my stepfather could not afford this, that it will bring them problems,” Amira says.

Instead of making her go back to Ahmed, Amira’s father agreed to let her live with him, his three wives, and seven children. He refused to give her food, however, so Amira made just over three Sudanese pounds (roughly $1) a day selling bags of peanuts. She worked on the streets for 18 months. “[I was] miserable every day,” she says.

On the advice of a regular customer—a former judge—Amira eventually decided to seek a divorce, although the chances were slim she’d be granted one. Women can get a divorce if they prove darar, or harm. (Men, meanwhile, can unilaterally declare divorce whenever they please.) Amira explained to the judge hearing her case that her husband had beaten her, but he told her she would need two male witnesses to prove it. When she couldn’t do so, the judge dismissed her case. Her next option was fidya, a time-consuming and costly process that requires a wife to pay her husband back her dowry. Ahmed had paid a dowry of 30,000 Sudanese pounds (around $12,500), all of which had gone to Amira’s father.

It is here that SEEMA, the only local organization that provides a full range of services to victims of domestic violence in northern Sudan, tried to step in to help Amira. Because Ahmed lived in Khartoum, Amira had to bring fidya before a judge there, and SEEMA paid her bus fare to the capital. But the organization was unable to help after that. Their finances had run dry because their primary funder, CARE International, had been kicked out of Sudan.

After the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him, President Al Bashir expelled several major international aid organizations from his country in March 2009. According to Rania Rajji, a Sudan researcher for Amnesty International, the expulsions were “the final stage of a strategy that had been undermining the work of NGOs in Sudan” for years. Indeed, local aid organizations say international security services have harassed them for years—but, since 2009, the situation has worsened because groups now have far fewer of the resources they need to provide their services.

What’s more, in the aftermath of the expulsions of groups like CARE, international attention turned mostly to the impact the events had on people in war-torn Darfur. The consequences for people like Amira, victims of “everyday” violence, poverty, and fear in other parts of the country, went largely unreported. With key sources of aid cut off, these people have few places to turn. They certainly cannot look to the state for protection.

The day before I left Khartoum in August, I received a phone call from the head of SEEMA, telling me that Ahmed, without warning or stated reason, had issued Amira a divorce. I met with Amira the next morning, and she told me wouldn’t believe it was true until she saw it in writing. But her face was radiant. “Happiness! Freedom!” she said, when I asked what she was feeling.

The jubilation was short-lived. Her father called and screamed at her, telling her that, because of the divorce, he was now her guardian, and she had to live with him. Defiant, Amira said she would not. He said that if she was too stupid to understand, she should consult their religious leaders—at which point Amira, inexplicably, began to giggle. Her father kept screaming until, finally, Amira hung up the phone. “It is better to die” she said. Then, she started to cry.

Sixteen, divorced, and with only a fifth-grade education, Amira’s prospects in Sudan look grim. She is unable to support herself, but she doesn’t want to return to her father, or her stepfather. And Sudan has no equivalent of a domestic violence shelter. For now, she is staying with a cousin, her husband, and their three children in a one-room home—but she knows that can’t last forever.

SEEMA is still hoping to raise enough money from local supporters to help get Amira back into school, but, even if that happens, the group’s leaders feel Amira needs psychological treatment and a social network that will support her—neither of which the organization can currently provide. And, with Al Bashir unlikely to reverse his stance on international aid that could help people like Amira, it’s hard to imagine that SEEMA’s financial situation will change anytime soon.

Still, Amira hasn’t given up hope entirely. “I am trying to be strong,” she says. Asked what she would do if she could go back to school, her face brightens. “Study medicine and be a doctor and return to Iraq,” she says. “Iraq is very beautiful.”

Rebecca Hamilton is a fellow at the New America Foundation and author of the forthcoming book, Fighting for Darfur. This article was supported by funding from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. *The young woman’s name has been changed to protect her identity.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.