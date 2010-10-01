How Do You Ask A Man To Be The Last To Die For An Afghan Mistake?

Nobody is asking this question. And I'm not asking it because I'm not sure it is a mistake. But that's far short of knowing it's a good and justified war, let alone a winnable one. My friend John Kerry, who once asked this question about Vietnam (and knows a lot about Afghanistan), isn't asking it either.

But Bob Woodward is asking it very pointedly in his new book, Obama's Wars. The fact is that I'm maybe half-way through the book. Yet I don't imagine there will be a "it'll all come out well" surprise at the end.

In any case, Charles Krauthammer has read it all, and, as is his way, read it carefully. His Friday Washington Post column asks directly: "Why is Obama sending troops to Afghanistan?"

Now, frankly, I was never entranced by the war in Afghanistan. Moreover, I couldn't grasp why my fellow Democrats--yes, I am still a Democrat but only because of domestic issues--cheered this war as the good war and the right war. Moreover, the war they were deriding, the Iraq war, was more central to our interests and to our difficult allies. And it was winnable, although winnable only over a longer streak of time than any military engagement in our history.