The Real Issues Between Israel and the Palestinians...and the Threat to the Peace of the Sinai

Frankly, I've never been big on the settlements...or at least most of the settlements. And, by the way, many of them were built by Labor government and perhaps the stupidest one of all, Elon Moreh, abutting the large Arab city of Nablus (where the descendants of the ancient Samaritans live), is the creation of that great peacenik Shimon Peres. Yes, the morally haughty, intellectually pretentious and politically meddling President of the State, by law a symbolic office, at most.

Some of the settlements are now a permanent fact, and they ought to be. They "correct" some of the precarious lines of the 1949 armistice negotiated -by the way, in "proximity talks"- with Jordan and Egypt which were the factual receivers of the "Arab state" envisioned in the 1947 Partition Plan for Palestine. Had the Arabs of Palestine then claimed a state, which was their right, or for 20 years after, they would not have had to fight the Jews. They would have had to fight their Arab "brothers" from Amman and Cairo who had no concern for Palestine, save as satrapy of their own.

Whatever has happened in the Land over the last 60 years is a result of the refusal by the Palestinian Arabs 1. to stand up against the Hashemites and the Nasserites and, then, 2. to negotiate seriously with the Jewish state. The longer the local Arabs remain stubborn in seeking symbolic victories the smaller Palestine will become.

The fact is that the "necessary" settlements have been, more or less, secured. President Bush and the Quartet have made this clear, and Israel will not permit the sober promise to be withdrawn. The real issue now is security, and President Obama has already through Dennis Ross and Daniel Shapiro, two of his top aides on the problem (and much more sensible than George Mitchell), made clear that the U.S. grasps fully the need for Israeli troops on the Jordan river either to keep the monarchy safe from delirious Palestine or Palestine safe from a revolt in the kingdom. In either case, neither of which is implausible, Israel would be imperiled.