An Inventory of Missing

In “Self Portrait with Cheese,” a story from Frederic Tuten’s new collection, the narrator tries to give bears a seminar in the “history of humankind.” But the bears, freshly escaped from the circus, soon grow bored of both his teachings and their newfound life of ease. They resolve to return to the circus, but to perform only in the manner of their choosing. Relating the tale to his wife, the narrator feels saddened by the meaninglessness of his life: “For all the art history lectures—with visuals—for all my pantomimes and stories and games, for all my telling them of human history, of philosophy from ancient times, when even blind men sat in little shaded groves and discussed their love for beauty, I could not even keep content the bears in their den.” While the bears go on to become “true artists,” the would-be lecturer decides to drown his sense of failure in a dozen martinis. “That’s a wonderful idea,” says his wife. “We can save the leftovers for breakfast tomorrow. Have them with the sardines.”

Decadence (of words, of thought, of consumption) is the delight and the funny, revelatory emptiness around which Self Portraits: Fictions revolves. The amorphous couple that appears in various settings and guises throughout Tuten’s sixth book spends their days “devouring” art; drinking martinis “under a red umbrella, beneath a toothless sky;” bathing at hotels with “giant white towels, whose cushiony thickness I had never before felt and which I was sure I would never again feel in any world solely mine;” treading on carpets thick enough “to deaden the world’s noise.” Tuten’s language luxuriates at a similar remove from the everyday and to no apparent end. Seagulls and cormorants appear in an urban park “silvered in the moon [and] fluttering about the lampposts like trembling sheets;” a waiter clears a table to reveal a “denuded tablecloth alive with brazen bread crumbs.”

But just as the waiters in these stories routinely point out the precariousness of luxury by serving olives “squirming with hairy worms,” darts in place of toothpicks, and a platter of sliced eyeballs, Tuten never forgets that words are only words. Books may be “safer than walls of loneliness,” but they serve equally well as “matchsticks to light a passionate fire.” Like the bears who abandon art history lectures in favor of art-making, the bookish narrator of “Self Portrait with Icebergs” decides to accompany a young couple on their trip to Antarctica, setting sail from the East Village in search of “the end of words, to their transmutation—to the truths behind their veils.” If such a journey would seem to carry the reader far from the realm of ordinary human concerns, Tuten takes many worthwhile detours through familiar scenery, observing, say, adolescents walking on a beach (“Three teenagers sauntered by, loving themselves in a fidgety, insecure way, amazed by the newly found power of their bodies to unhinge reason and jolt planets from their orbits”) or a newlywed already bored of her husband’s tales (“‘How bizarre!’” my bride exclaimed, like a cat worrying a lace from a fallen shoe”).

Tuten is as uninterested in psychoanalyzing his characters as he is in explaining the intrusions of magic into the otherwise staid hotels and restaurants in which these stories take place: a gloomy blue horse swindles his fellow bar patrons; birds at a beach canteen sing in German of “love eternal, of love beyond the bodily frame, beyond the cells as they ecstatically crashed into blindness, silence, and death.” Although Tuten tells us in his prologue that he writes stories “about men and women seeking the faraway,” it is more precise to say that Self Portraits is itself a search for the faraway, with language serving as the conveyor. Writing, for Tuten, is a love affair with his own imagination, which can only be related at a certain distance from standard discourse.