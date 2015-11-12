And so we come back to Couples, and the inescapable fact that it is disappointing. Eight years after the impressive Rabbit, Run, with the virtual guarantee of Updike’s maturing talent in more recent stories like The Music School and Marching through Boston, it is terribly disappointing. Updike writes about sex no better than most and less well than many. Here is a sample: “his shaggy head sank toward the ancient alleyway where, foul proud queen, she frothed most.” Why ancient alleyway, as if she were a thousand years old? Why foul proud queen? And where else does she froth if she froths most there? Another example: “Lazily she fellated him while he combed her lovely hair.” Is fellated the language of either love or sex? Updike periodically lapses into words like fellate and phallus, as if he were uneasy in his new freedom. And all too often the sexual act is armored in metaphors that, like a condom, insulate his characters from true feeling.

Perhaps, like pain, physical pleasure leaves no memory. But even if this were so, there is more to sex than that. In fiction now, we’re plagued with hundred-page “mind-expanding” psychedelic trips, rehashed in paroxysms of bad prose: is sex such a poor relation, such acountry cousin, that nothing can be said for its metaphysical concomitants? Isn’t there a purely psychic gratification here too, one that escapes the movie cameras and electrocardiographs, but that words can hope to catch?

Where sex in D. H. Lawrence’s works was passionate, heroic, mystical, even religious, in this book of Updike’s it seems only an antidote to boredom and emptiness—a negative activity. The Fox and the famous rabbit scene in Women in Love dramatized the mystery of sexual magnetism. Couples’ mysteries all too often center on how breasts will hang or spread, on whether a woman will be dry or wet, will “fellate” or not fellate.

For a brilliant example of the power and the glory that literature can bring to sex, I’d like to mention the love of Hans Castorp for Clavdia Chauchat in The Magic Mountain. Because Castorp is too bourgeois to approach the sophisticated and bohemian Chauchat, he sublimates by reading biology books. Through a lover’s eyes he sees the whole panorama of evolution—from primordial virus to present-day man—as mere preparation for the apocalyptic moment of his passion. When he tells Chauchat of his love, he describes it, in the terrible depth of his feeling, as a blending of the death instinct and the pleasure principle. In a virtual definition of love, a fusing of physiology and poetry, he pleads with her in textbook French to let him press his fevered lips to the femoral artery that throbs in the front of her thigh. To complete the metaphor, Chauchat gives him an X-ray photograph of herself as souvenir of their night together.

Compared to this, Couples doesn’t even scratch the surface. In fact, Updike doesn’t seem to have tried to go below the surface. You might say that he stacked the odds against himself with the very choice of his protagonist, Piet Hanema. Love and sex are only as interesting as the people who embody them, and though Updike relentlessly force-feeds Piet’s sensibility, beyond all belief, he remains a fornicator, not a lover. Not even a very interesting fornicator.