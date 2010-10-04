“Nowhere Else In The World Has The U.N. Invested So Much And Accomplished So Little:” A Four Day Rape Rampage In The Congo

The New York Times story is by Jeffrey Gettleman, one of our great narrative journalists. You will cry or maybe retch at the story he tells.

This happens not to be a story of rape by U.N. “peacekeepers.” But it is a story of the blue helmets standing by while unspeakable and rapacious violence was being done to the vulnerable and undefended.

What happened in Luvungi in the Democratic Republic of Congo after four armed thugs flipped an 80-year-old woman and raped her was that other marauding rebels ended up “gang-raping at least 200 other women.”

What happened in this remote, thatched-roof village on July 30 and continued for at least three more days has become a searing embarrassment for the United Nations mission in Congo. Despite more than 10 years of experience and billions of dollars, the peacekeeping force still seems to be failing at its most elemental task: protecting civilians.

The United Nations’ blue-helmets are considered the last line of defense in eastern Congo, given that the nation’s own army has a long history of abuses, that the police are often invisible or drunk and that the hills are teeming with rebels.

The truth is that one doesn’t know whether U.N. troops are an asset or a liability in war-torn Africa.