Another Momentous Anniversary

[Guest post by Noam Scheiber:]

Yesterday I wrote about the second anniversary of the Wall Street bailout. I figured I'd stick with the anniversary motif, but of an altogether different kind. It turns out today is the 80th anniversary of the disaster involving the British airship R101, which preceded the Hindenburg explosion by several years and actually claimed more lives. For those who share my interest in the Zeppelin era of air travel, it's a pretty fascinating story:

The heads up on this comes to me by way of my friend Lucinda Spurling, a filmmaker who's actually just finished a script on the R101 tragedy.