"I Am Not A Witch"

There's a saying in politics that if you're explaining, you're losing. If it's true, then it can't be a good sign for Christine O'Donnell that she running ads denying that she is a witch:

For the record, the accusation is not that she is a witch, but that she "dabbled in witchcraft." And, actually, this isn't an accusation but her own admission. Given that nobody is claiming she is curently a witch, it's interesting that O'Donnell is bringing up the charge herself. It suggests a guilty frame of mind. I think the one, surefire way to put the question to rest is to employ a time-tested judicial method that was used by God-fearing Christians for centuries before namby-pampy secular liberals took control of the judicial system: