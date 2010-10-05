The TV Review: ‘Parker-Spitzer’

CNN’s latest primetime offering will knock nobody’s socks off.

During the first few seconds of CNN’s new “Parker Spitzer”—that is, after the up-tempo jazz introduction which marks this as a show for middle-aged folks ready to pour themselves a glass of Shiraz and get just a tiny little bit randy—Parker said something that immediately set off warning bells for anyone who follows politics. “You know how I am,” she said. “I hate labels: left, right, conservative, liberal. No, we’re going to do something different with this show.

In a very strict sense, this is true: the show is different. There has never previously been a show co-hosted by conservative columnist Kathleen Parker and former New York governor Eliot Spitzer on CNN or any other network. In another, realer sense: Crap, here we go again. How many other shows that have tried to hoist themselves up on a pedestal of high-minded centrism and up-tempo jazz have failed to be worthwhile additions to our charred cable landscape? Too many.

The hosts themselves are all right. Parker is smoother and less excitable than Spitzer, who needs to fine-tune his interviewing style a bit, as he tends to interrupt the rhythm of interviews with editorializing rather than work his opinions into the next question, as a more experienced broadcast journalist might. You also get the sense that the whole enterprise, reliant as it is on neither of the hosts getting too impolite, neuters both Spitzer’s intelligence and his rather appealing sense of populist outrage.

After their “no labels” mission statement, the two hosts offered some opening political opinions (him: fire Tim Geithner; her: Sarah Palin needs to come out and announce whether or not she’s running for president), and were then met by their first guests: Thomas Frank and … Andrew Breitbart. Maybe it’s lazy to immediately question the integrity of a show because of one choice of guest. But Spitzer promised a show about ideas during the intro, and Breitbart is to the legitimate discussion of ideas what Ashley Alexandra Dupre was to Spitzer’s political career. You can have real discussion and debate, or you can have Breitbart. You can’t have both.