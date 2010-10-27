The Monster

The phrase “collective farm” does not quite capture what the communes were like. Since the battle for manufacturing supremacy could not be left to big factories in the cities—this was an intra-country competition with “a universe of norms, quotas and targets,” writes Dikötter—the communes were equipped with “backyard furnaces” that ‘Let All the People Smelt Steel!’ as the slogan had it. (In 1958, 140,000 tons of farming tools were tossed into the furnaces to boost production numbers.) But the communitarians were also responsible for increasing crop yields. They didn’t do this only by using the latest half-baked socialist farming techniques. They were also sent away from the fields by the millions to labor on massive irrigation, reservoir, and dam projects that were intended to turn arid land into fertile fields. Over several years, hundreds of thousands of weakened villagers died in doomed schemes—the huge Ming Tombs Reservoir was built in the wrong location, dried up, and was abandoned—that disturbed the ecological balance. In Fengyang, one of the counties most devastated by famine in 1961, floods were responsible for ruining crops even though the rainfall was basically normal that fall.

In his sickening hubris, Mao had meddled with centuries-old traditions of Chinese rural livelihood. Like Stalin did in the Ukraine in 1932-1933, he also used terror to exacerbate the suffering. When crop yields in the communes came up short, local party officials, terrified of being purged as 3.6 million others were during the Great Leap, fudged the numbers. Beijing then used these phony stats to determine how much grain should be expropriated from the farms (for the hungry in the cities, for impressionable governments in Cuba, Albania and elsewhere in the developing world, for the feasts that would mark the tenth anniversary of the Chinese Revolution in 1959, and so on). When the communes could not produce the food demanded by the state, rampaging cadres (themselves worried about being purged) were unleashed to find the grain hidden by those now branded “class enemies.” Dikötter estimates that 6 to 8 percent of the famine’s victims (at least 2.5 million people) were tortured to death or summarily killed by cadres.

Although Mao at first professed to be outraged by overzealous cadres, he nonetheless countenanced an increase in agricultural requisitions with the same penalties for those who failed to deliver them. Throughout the four years, his murderousness provoked little challenge or dissent from his senior advisors, who were trembling as violently as the rest of the party membership. Before an important meeting, Zhou Enlai spent days “in self-imposed isolation, struggling to find the right turn of phrase” to satisfy the boss’s mercurial temperament. Useful idiots such as François Mitterrand—who announced in 1961 that the “genius” Mao told him that there was no famine, just a “period of scarcity”—backed up the Chairman’s denials to the world. Only the mad told the truth. A survivor from Xinyang region described to Dikötter how a crazed man wandered their village repeating a jingle. “Man eats man, dog eats dog, even rats are so hungry that they nibble away at stones.” Everyone left him alone.

An apocalypse had descended. The commune canteens, which were overseen by the local thug-ocracy, distributed the only food that was permissible to eat. The Chinese people became so desperate that they ate anything they could scavenge, including toxic fish, plants, and animals (Mao’s countryside was rife with industrial pollutants), bloated corpses (which, after all, contained flesh), and even indigestible substances such as a soft mud called Guanyin. “Once eaten the soil acted like cement, drying out the stomach and absorbing all the moisture inside the intestinal tract,” Dikötter matter-of-factly reports.

Dikötter is extremely careful with his evidence. He does not flinch from telling the worst of the horrors: the abandonment of children, the sexual violence against women, the killing spree against “slackers, weaklings or otherwise unproductive elements.” Unlike most other famines, in which infectious diseases are typically the largest cause of death, significant numbers died from actual starvation in Mao’s inferno. (It was little consolation that the hands-on regime proved itself able to stop the spread of the notorious famine killer, typhus.) Dikötter estimates that from one million to three million people opted to grant themselves a small measure of power and end their lives by their own hand, which surely qualifies as the greatest mass suicide in history.