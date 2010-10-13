The Call to Service

Then Kawaguchi gets to World War II and Hollywood and pop music. The occupation of Japan turned the West’s fantasy about the geisha both more violent and more servile. As American servicemen demanded Japanese prostitutes in 1945, Western potboilers and Hollywood movies represented the geisha and Japan as either savages or simps—as in Elliot Chaze’ The Stainless Steel Kimono, or The Teahouse of the August Moon, which was a novel and a play before the movie version starred Marlon Brando in a yellow-face verging on camp. In the stifling era before Betty Friedan, these moldy works portray the Japanese as shameless about sex, and they re-introduce Americans to the eternally sexually available “Babysan.”

The most recent resurgence of the geisha obsession began in the go-go 1980s, the same decade that Susan Faludi’s Backlash arraigned for the reaction against feminism. Kawaguchi borrows from Faludi, suggesting that the studies by Liza Dalby and Lesley Downer, Arthur Golden’s thoroughly researched mega-bestseller Memoirs of a Geisha, Fatal Attraction, and Madonna and Kylie Minogue videos, are all documents of Orientalism. Some of these works push the message that geishas can make men happy where the E.R.A. and burning bras have failed. But since the 1960s, Hollywood and pop stars have “juxtaposed the geisha with strong American women” she writes.

It is understandable that Kawaguchi is bothered by the idea of the geisha as the self-effacing Asian woman who is nevertheless a model female. But this assumption leads her to cast any Western writer or pop artist interested in the geisha as an exploiter afflicted with “yellow fever.” She concedes that Golden, whose book was not well-received in Japan, is a novelist, not a historian, but then she accuses him of glamorizing the geisha. “He increases the shock value of his story by setting the action back in the pre-war and immediate post-war period, when abuses were common,” she writes, as though it were uncommon for writers to seek the most dramatic setting for their stories. Madonna’s video “Nothing Really Matters,” where the Material Girl, dressed in a skin-tight vinyl kimono, dances surrounded by Asian automatons in whiteface, shows for Kawaguchi that “Asians, as though ignorant of the meaning of love, yet again have to be taught about love, this time by Madonna.”

Kawaguchi celebrates the long-running Broadway play M. Butterfly by the Asian-American writer David Henry Hwang. Like the opera that inspired it, M. Butterfly is based on a striking real story, that of a French diplomat who preferred to believe that his lover of several decades was a female Chinese opera star rather than accept another reality—during the Cultural Revolution, a male spy was exploiting him for state secrets. But to describe the plot this way is just to scratch the surface. Sure, the diplomat believed the boy was a girl because his awkwardness with aggressive Western women, his search for the ideal feminine, and perhaps even his own ambiguity about sex drew him to an Asian woman whom he imagined as demure. But beyond all that he longed for “enchanted space,” the elusive area accessible to anyone in love. Kawaguchi describes Hwang’s play as an inversion of the Butterfly Myth made possible because of the writer’s outsider status: “The white man becomes the victim of his fantasy of the victimized oriental woman.”

There is a more important moral to be gleaned here. M. Butterfly is a dazzling piece of theater neither because it is written by an Asian American nor because it turns the Butterfly Myth on its head. It is dazzling because it is beautifully written, and because it is not ultimately about “the Butterfly Myth” any more than Hedda Gabler is about Norway: the play’s true subject is the lengths we go to shield ourselves from the true identity of our beloveds. The Teahouse of the August Moon, by contrast, is a literal-minded period piece spewing out clichés about Asians.

The failure to make such distinctions sharply enough ultimately sinks this book. Kawaguchi sometimes seems on the verge of offering a more nuanced analysis of the geisha, but turns back to a politically correct conclusion: that Western writers and artists will always imagine geishas as prostitutes. But there are also passages of genuine insight. In one of the rare moments when Kawaguchi describes what the geisha is, as opposed to how the West sees her, she concludes that to be a geisha is to excel at “a profession which places more emphasis on being pleasant to and pleasing others rather than the importance of being independent-minded and assertive.” No matter our gender or ethnicity, selflessness is a quality we all long for, whose absence brings us pain; we seek it everywhere, but especially outside of ourselves.

Rachel Shteir is the author of three books, including The Steal: A Cultural History of Shoplifting, forthcoming in 2011.

