No More Arcs

Is the West officially over?

Can history come to an end? Arthur Danto has written of art entering a “post-historical” phase; he believes that the history of modern art as moving toward a state of abstraction has been fulfilled—indeed, internally exhausted. Since the 1960s, this particular “narrative,” as he calls it, has come to an end, even as the art world continues to exist, even to flourish. Although I don't like the phrase “post-historical,” I think Danto is right. I had not, however, considered this idea in relation to history understood in its traditional sense as the actions of great men and nation building. But, a few weeks ago, the unnerving thought that this kind of history had come to an end confronted me.

My husband and I were standing at the busiest traffic circle in Paris, the Place de L'Etoile, in front of the Arc de Triomphe, which, as I learned from the guidebook that I was reading aloud to him, was once the largest triumphal arch in the world (165 feet tall), which meant that it was larger than any of the ancient triumphal arches still standing in Rome that were undoubtedly its inspiration. Reading that Napoleon dreamed of erecting a triumphal arch to the glory of the French army in 1806 following their victory at Austerlitz—a dream that would not be realized until 1836 when the arch was completed two decades after Napoleon's final defeat and exile—did not surprise me. But I thought our guidebook was off the mark when it described the project as "grandiose" and attributed it to Napoleon's "megalomania." Instead, as I told my husband, raising a triumphal arch that would surpass in scale and magnificence the triumphal arches of antiquity was testimony to the hold of the ancients (especially the Romans) on the imagination and aspirations of modern people living before the twentieth century.

This longstanding but now unintelligible ambition to rival the ancients helps to explain why Napoleon and his architect Jean Chalgrin ever conceived of such a project. It also explains why Napoleon's administrators did not hesitate to draw up a list of the most revered ancient sculptures in Italy to be confiscated and installed in the Musée Napoléon (today's Louvre) and then to orchestrate triumphal processions of the plundered treasures into Paris. My husband and I both recalled our sense of disbelief when a number of years ago we had read of one such ceremonial march where looted works from Rome—still packed in their crates—were met by cheering crowds in Paris on July 27, 1798, the fourth anniversary of the fall of Robespierre.

The idea of erecting the grandest triumphal arch in the world would continue to excite the imagination of later French rulers. According to our guidebook, in 1823, work which had stopped after the defeat of Napoleon began anew when Louis XVIII dedicated the arch to his victorious armies returning from Spain. In 1832, the architect G. A. Blouet took charge and four years later Napoleon's dream at last became a physical reality during the reign of Louis-Philippe, who dedicated the monument to the glory of France's armies. We learned that Blouet also supervised the elaborate decoration that we were trying to take in, which was not so easy, given all the traffic; and that the massive marble sculptures, bas-reliefs, and frieze were executed by the most eminent sculptors of the day and that these carved figures memorialized the most important triumphs of Napoleon's armies. We could see a row of shields above the attic storey, but it was only when I continued reading that we learned they were inscribed with the names of battles of the Republic and the Empire, not all of which were victories. I also read that the names of hundreds of generals who took part in these campaigns are inscribed on the inside walls of the arches and that those who gave their lives are honored by having their names underlined. As for Napoleon, our guidebook informed us, in 1840, the funeral procession bearing his ashes passed beneath the arch.