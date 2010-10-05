It's Time to Hold Rwanda Accountable for its War Crimes

The Rwandan government objected loudly and forcefully to the leaked report. The tiny nation at first threatened to recall all its 3,500 troops currently serving as U.N. peacekeepers, mostly in Darfur, then recanted the threat. The leak set off an intense debate among policymakers, human rights advocates, and civil society leaders about how best to address the official report, which was subsequently released on October 1.

The Rwandan government’s fear is understandable: The country stands to lose more than perhaps any other actor from this report, and it may well experience a rupture with the U.N. and the larger family of nations. But it is imperative that the international community call Rwanda’s bluff and prosecute those criminal elements within its army, as well as among Rwanda’s Congolese allies, who committed these gross violations. However organized and disciplined, an army that has committed war crimes and other crimes against humanity should not serve under the banner of the U.N.

Unlike the Rwandan government, Congo’s government under Joseph Kabila issued a tepid response to the report and has kept a lower profile over the accusations. As with Kagame, the report challenges the peacemaker image that Kabila has cultivated within the international donor community. A former warlord, Kabila once served in the Rwandan army and commanded Rwanda-backed rebel units in some of the areas cited in the report. Later, he served as deputy to then Colonel James Kabarebe (now a general), Rwanda’s current minister of defense, who commanded Congo’s army under the country’s late president Laurent-Désiré Kabila, father of the current president.

Given the bonds that once existed, and to some extent, continue to exist between the governments of Rwanda and Congo, the report could implicate not only Kagame and his officers, but also Kabila and the coterie of warlords and human rights violators now serving with flagrant impunity at the highest levels of Congo’s government and security institutions.

Like the Kagame administration, the Kabila regime enjoys unprecedented support from Western donors. Above all else, the mapping report underlines the pressing need for an international criminal tribunal for Congo. Model post-conflict countries, such as Liberia, the former Yugoslavia, Sierra Leone, and South Africa, have benefited from either an international criminal tribunal or a robust truth and reconciliation process, or both. It was the Special Court for Sierra Leone that indicted Liberia’s Charles Taylor for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and paved the way for peace in both Sierra Leone and Liberia. A similar court for Congo will provide redress for the victims, induce real peace and stability, and accelerate regional economic integration.