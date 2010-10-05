The Real Encumbrances to Israeli-Arab Peace

Aaron David Miller is one of those youngish senior Middle East experts who's been in the field since at least James Baker was secretary of state. At that point, Miller more or less adhered to the Baker line which was--how can I say this?--downright anti-Israel and arguable anti-Semitic. You do remember "fuck the Jews," don't you?

Miller is on his own--he being very rich--and the only old-time prejudice he seems to retain is one against his former colleague Dennis Ross. Of course, Ross now works for the president, but he did not come into his own until Obama's prejudices against Israel and his silly delusions about the Arabs brought him nothing but grief.

I wrote about Miller very favorably on April 27, 2010 because, in an essay in Foreign Policy titled "The False Religion of Middle Eastern Peace", he tried to free U.S. policymakers from the constraints that led them down the same old paths they had trodden and which led to impasse and calamity.

On Sunday, Miller published an essay titled "Five myths about Middle East peace" in the Washington Post. I don't agree with all of it. But, as I wrote six months ago, it is also an audacious piece of analysis.