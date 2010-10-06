Mitt Romney's Pain, Continued

Poor Mitt Romney. His singular achievement as governor of Massachusetts was enactment of bipartisan health care reform. And now that achievement has come back to haunt him.

The Massachusetts law became the template for the coverage expansions in the Affordable Care Act: It had regulations requiring insurers to provide basic coverage even to people with pre-existing conditions, subsidies for people who couldn't afford premiums on their own, and a requirement that everybody obtain insurance known as an individual mandate. But while the law had a long and distinguished conservative pedigree, the concept became politically toxic on the right once Democrats embraced it as their own. Romney, who formerly and quite justifiably cited the plan as proof that he could govern, has had to play down the accomplishment as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination.

But playing down the Massachusetts reforms apparently isn't enough. Politico's Carrie Budoff Brown reports today that conservative activists are demanding that Romney disown and apologize for the law. My colleague Jonathan Chait points out the obvious dilemma here for Romney. If he doesn't apologize, his opponents will say he's a liberal. If does apologize, opponents will say he's a flip-flopper. Maybe he can get away with one or the other; in early 2008, I was sure McCain would never sell himself to the Republican base as a conservative. But his chances look awfully slim.

In any event, I'm less interested in what conservatives think of Romney than I am in what conservatives think of health care reform. And, sorry, I continue to find the extent of opposition baffling--or maybe not so much baffling as damning.