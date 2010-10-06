Healthy Respect

Why Democrats should stop running from their greatest achievement.

Russ Feingold is running for his political life. But he is not running from health care reform. Feingold, a three-term senator from Wisconsin, who has been trailing in the polls for weeks, recently unveiled an advertisement that puts his support for health care reform—and his opponent’s pledge to repeal it—front and center. The ad features a series of people touting the protections in the Affordable Care Act. One mentions the guarantee of coverage for children with pre-existing conditions. Another talks about the government’s expanded authority to regulate insurance-premium rates.

It’s the kind of TV spot many reform proponents had in mind back in March, when President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. But Feingold’s ads are pretty unusual. Most Democrats aren’t trying to talk about health care reform this cycle. If anything, they’re trying not to talk about it. The few exceptions to that rule include Democrats who voted against the Affordable Care Act and now brag about that decision.

This silence might seem like a smart call. Polls consistently show that the public is ambivalent about the Affordable Care Act; the percentage of people who disapprove of the law is typically a few points higher than the percentage of those who approve of it, although the margin varies wildly depending on the poll. And, particularly in the most conservative districts, some voters might truly be angry about health care reform—enough to change their minds about whom to support in November. But Democrats on the whole should pay close attention to what Feingold is saying about health care.

The main reason for hope is the polls—yes, the very same polls that suggest the Affordable Care Act is so unpopular. Those “topline” findings, as the pollsters call them, actually mask a much more complicated set of feelings. It turns out that a large portion of the respondents who disapprove of health care reform are upset that reform didn’t go far enough—in other words, that government won’t do more to expand coverage, protect consumers, and drive down the price of medical care. Some of these people (it’s hard to know how many) would prefer to strengthen reform by building on it—adding a public option, for example, or turning it into a single-payer system. Whatever their disappointment with Democrats for not doing these things in the first place, they’re not interested in repeal.