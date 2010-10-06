Menu
Magazine

October, Mon Amour

By

Add to Pocket

The first dead leaves lie like sea urchins

                                                    browned on the asphalt drive.

It’s got to be October,

Slayer of living things, refrigerator of memory.

Next to the wilted lettuce, next to the Simone Weil,

Our lives are shoved in,

                                        barely visible, but still unspoiled.

Our history is the history of the City of God.

What’s-to-Come is anybody’s guess.

Whatever has given you comfort,

Whatever has rested you,

Whatever untwisted your heart

                                                    is what you will leave behind. 

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. 

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy