Stanley Kauffmann on Films: Kinds of Faith

We surrender at once to a Finnish picture called Letters to Father Jacob. The first shot is transfixing. A serious man, seriously dressed, is seated at a desk speaking to someone we can’t see. His face and body are sculpted out of light. Around him is darkness, as there could not be in life. The moment we see him we know that, in its making at least, the film means to aim above the usual. Films begin with establishing shots, don’t they? In recognizable places? This director thinks otherwise. He begins with an icon.

We quickly learn, as this man speaks, that he is the warden of a prison and that the person he is addressing is a lifer who is being released after twelve years. That prisoner has behaved well, has never asked for parole, has never permitted visitors. Then we see the prisoner—another surprise. It is a woman, and not a haggard odd face but a pudgy middle-aged woman. She is being released because an old country priest needs a housekeeper, has learned this woman’s story, and has specifically asked for her. Because of her quiet prison record, the priest’s wish is being granted.

Thus the opening moments. What follows never wavers in visual vigor or truthful acting. The screenplay, however, is almost exactly the contrary of the fresh making of the film. All the engaging vitality of the picture’s means is spent on an essentially worn story. The lifer, a tough bird named Leila Sten, is placed in the house of a lovable, loving, blind old priest, Father Jacob, who is an exemplary Christian. What can possibly happen in this picture except that his purity is going to improve her? Some surprises come along the way, but they are all complementary to the main predictable moral growth.

Father Jacob is well known in a way. Daily the postman bicycles out to his house and church in the country and delivers packets of letters asking the priest for advice or consolation or prayer. Jacob is far behind in his correspondence: bundles of letters are under his bed—and presumably Leila is to help him. All of course does not go smoothly between the two, despite his meekness, but the ending is no surprise.

Through most of this film, I kept worrying about something. Why did this exceptionally gifted director, Klaus Härö, want to do this script? He himself wrote the screenplay from a story by someone else. Why? The result is an almost perfect mismatch, as if Martin Scorsese had followed up The Last Temptation of Christ with a remake of A Christmas Carol. The film is stylistically sharp; the two main performances by Kaarina Hazard and Heikki Nousiainen are redoubtable; the rest is just comfortable cliché. But though the film merely strokes us gently with the familiar, at least we meet an exceptional director.

Postscript. The film world changed in September. One element has left. For the last fifty years, no matter what else was happening in that world, we knew that Claude Chabrol was making a film. He died on September 12, in Paris, at age eighty; and that flow of (practically) a film a year has halted. His work, varying of course in interest, rarely varied in the quality of its making. Besides the obvious fact that his films will be missed, we will also miss the constant knowledge that one is coming. (Well, one more is coming: Inspector Bellamy with Gérard Depardieu.)

Chabrol’s career was singular. He began as a critic in the Cahiers du Cinéma group, and with one of that group, Eric Rohmer, he wrote a book on Hitchcock. He made shorts. In 1952 he married (the first of three wives) and with some money that his wife inherited he made his first feature, Le Beau Serge. The prestige of this work and his very active support in every way helped to promote several others in the New Wave.

After a few more films in that Cahiers atmosphere, works of some sort of social or textural adventure, his consequent work, without losing any of its formal distinction, became more popular. It would be teasingly inaccurate to call him a sell-out: he was seduced by the pleasure of making films into making as many as he could. Many commentators (myself included) have quoted John Russell Taylor’s remark that it is difficult to evoke Chabrol’s films on paper “because so much of the overall effect turns on Chabrol’s sheer hedonistic relish for the medium.”

Far from the tone of his earlier pictures, most of Chabrol’s subsequent films involved mystery and murder without being anything like thrillers of the conventional type or even like his adored Hitchcock. His stories almost always had a core of character pertinence. Character was usually his chief concern—entanglements, oppositions, collusions, and drastic results, all seen with a kind of Gallic sophistication and all slightly tinged with comic despair. The action was never less than immediate and whole, yet often we got the sense that he was sitting next to us, saying, “Now look at this.”

His chief latter-day attempt at something different, Madame Bovary, was not one of his best. For myself, insofar as I can sort through in my mind the dozens of Chabrol films that I have seen, two immediately stand out: This Man Must Die, in which a man seeks the runaway driver who killed his child, and Landru, in which Chabrol treated with magical irony the Bluebeard story that Chaplin had used in Monsieur Verdoux. The two pictures could and should be shown together. It is almost enough to say of Chabrol’s life that his film is a fit companion for Chaplin.

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic for The New Republic. This piece ran in the October 28, 2010, issue of the magazine.

