Bonus Arthur Brooks-Bashing

If you haven't gotten enough of me dissecting AEI President Arthur Brooks's "The Battle," there's one more bit I didn't include in the review but is a telling window into his argumentative style. The over-arching argument of the book, remember, is that President Obama represents an alien, anti-capitalist viewpoint held by just 30% of Americans. Here is Brooks applying his thesis to foreign policy:

President Obama’s 2009 trips to Europe and the Middle East, for instance, have been characterized by some as nothing short of apology tours. He told an Egyptian audience that our “fear and anger” after the terrorist attacks of 9-11 “led us to act contrary to our traditions and our ideals.”

The breakdown of Americans’ support of America’s actions, pro and con, is approximately 70 percent and 30 percent, respectively. A 2006 survey asked which statement people agreed with more: (a) America’s power is generally a force for good in the world; or (b) power generally does more harm than good when we act abroad. Sixty-four percent chose (a), whereas 32 percent chose (b). When President Obama apologizes for America, he is speaking directly to his base—the 30 percent coalition.

So, Brooks says that nearly two third of Americans consider American power "generally a force for good." But Obama argued that torture is "contrary to our traditions and ideals."

Brooks deems these two statements mutually exclusive. Of course, they're not. If you think that America is generally a malevolent force in the world, then you probably think Bush's torture regime was a continuation of traditional American practices. Obama's point was precisely that America is generally a force for good, and that exceptions to that pattern are precisely that -- exceptions.

Indeed, when Obama described his belief in American exceptionalism -- a passage Brooks and other conservatives have distorted to paint as a repudiation of American exceptionalism -- he specifically argued that the United States has had a positive role in the world: