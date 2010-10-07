Pricks Fix Hicks Tricks

Yesterday, I was wondering how exactly ad agencies find Latinos actors to pose as thuggish illegal immigrants for political attack ads. Today, Mike Allen has a great window into the way Republicans find actors to pose as regular, blue-collar jobs sitting around a diner fretting about how them liberal Demy-crats are gonna raise the durn taxes. Here's the casting call for an ad in West Virginia:

Wardrobe:

- We are going for a ‘Hicky’ Blue Collar look. These characters are from West Virginia so think coal miner/trucker looks

- Each character should bring a several options and stay away from all black or all white or thin stripes (thicker stripes and plaid are good)

- Clothing Suggestions:

• Jeans

• Work boots

• Flannel shirt

• Denim shirt

• Dickie's type jacket with t-shirt underneath

• Down filled vest

• John Deer hats (not brand new, preferably beat up)

• Trucker hats (not brand new, preferably beat up)

It's every suspicion you harbored about the Republican party's cynical relationship with the white working class. If Tom Frank put this memo in "What's The Matter With Kansas," you'd think he must be making it up.