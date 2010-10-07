The Recession, Poverty, and the Suburbs

What’s more, within the nation’s largest metro areas suburbs have borne the brunt of growing poverty, not just during the Great Recession, but since the start of the decade. Since 2000, suburbs have seen the number of poor residents increase by 37 percent--well above the national growth rate and more than double the pace of growth seen in the city poor population. And while the second year of the Great Recession brought a similar magnitude of increases in both city and suburban poverty, by 2009 the suburbs were still home to 1.6 million more poor than cities.

These trends underscore the fact that the idea of poverty as a strictly urban issue is outdated. Urban areas continue to struggle with persistent poverty just as suburban areas must adapt to a rapidly growing poor population. The upshot is that the challenges of poverty are increasingly metropolitan. That means policymakers need to think strategically about regional issues like housing, transportation, job growth, and workforce development. Looking at these issues across policy silos and city and county boundaries can help foster strategies and development that will better connect low-income workers to affordable housing and employment opportunities across the region, giving them a chance to work their way up the economic ladder and out of poverty.