'Boardwalk Empire' Episode Four: 'Anastasia'

The show’s first great episode.

Margaret Schroeder has been through hell. She’s an Irish immigrant who toiled in crummy jobs for years, enduring abuse from her no-good drunk of a husband and losing herself in good books and Temperance Union meetings. Then she lost a baby late in pregnancy after her husband beat her to the ground in front of their children. Then her husband was framed for a gangland slaying, hauled out to sea and thrown overboard; fisherman found his corpse tangled up in a net. Now Margaret is a widow raising two young kids. When they ask her where the baby went, she tells them the stork got lost.

But Margaret still believes in fairy tales—especially the modern ones that sell newspapers. Episode 4 of “Boardwalk Empire” is named for one such object of fascination: “Anastasia,”as in Anastasia Nikolaevna, the Russian duchess murdered by Bolshevik secret police in 1918. Anastasia’s burial place remained a mystery until 1991, and in the intervening years, a cult sprang up around her. Many young women stepped forward claiming to be Anastasia. Newspapers, then America’s dominant media, breathlessly relayed their adventures, giving mistreated young women a fantasy figure they could identify with, and a story with surprising twists and turns. Margaret identifies with the woman who would be Anastasia and follows her adventures because she knows what it feels like to withstand great loss and endeavor to persevere. If Anastasia can survive and reinvent herself, Margaret can, too. And she’s not completely on her own. She has an ace card: the support of Nucky Thompson. Granted, he’s not an ideal catch. He’s a political hustler, a gangster, and a widower keeping company with a curvy dimwit named Lucy—not to mention that he engineered her husband’s death. But from the minute Nucky saw Margaret, he felt protective of her—so protective that he seemed to think that anyone who would mistreat such a fine woman doesn’t deserve to live. It may not be the healthiest basis for a relationship, but it’s not without its charms.

Cable drama aficionados will agree that this episode was make-or-break for “Boardwalk Empire.” There’s something almost ritualistic about the rhythm of these sprawling, dark, violent cable shows. They build their worlds slowly, brick by narrative brick. And for some reason it often seems as though it all coalesces somewhere around episode four or five, at which point you can accurately judge what the show is doing and whether you’ll get on the train or watch it leave the station without you. Some of the shows that are now recognized as the medium’s great achievements—“The Sopranos” and “Deadwood,” to name just two from this network—didn’t really hit their strides until this point. The fourth installment of “Deadwood,” "Here Was a Man," climaxed with the tragic death of Wild Bill Hickock and the town’s outraged pursuit and capture of his killer. Episode five of “The Sopranos” was “College,” a deft tragicomedy in which Tony interrupts a college campus tour with his teenage daughter to strangle a mob snitch. For all its brutality, “Boardwalk Empire” feels more relaxed than those series, its rhythms more stately, its tone more subdued. Yet “Anastasia” (which was written by Lawrence Konner & Margaret Nagle and directed by Jeremy Podeswa) had a confidence and near-flawless execution that reminded me of those other series-defining episodes, the ones that got me on the train and kept me there. Bottom line: “Anastasia” is the first great hour of “Boardwalk Empire.”

The episode’s success was due in no small part to the Nucky and Margaret storyline, but before I get to that, a few other highlights: There were unsettling scenes between Lucky Luciano and Jimmy’s showgirl mom, Gillian, who seems as though she’s being set up for a knock-off but turns out to be completely in control. Chalky White’s astounding monologue about his father’s murder by white Texas racists—capped by the sinister introduction of his father’s tools, and Chalky’s “I ain’t buildin' no bookcase”—was one for the ages, a verbal aria on par with the gold watch monologue in “Pulp Fiction.” And the Chicago bits—Jimmy doting on his stunningly beautiful (and soon to be disfigured) hooker girlfriend, and his scenes with the young Al Capone—were superb as well. They showed that Jimmy actually learned something from his experience in the trenches during the Great War: the value of patience. Capone’s solution to every problem is a beatdown; Jimmy is tutoring the volatile Sicilian in the fine art of diplomacy. When you think about the epic life that Capone’s on the verge of leading, you have to laugh at the audacity of positioning a mopey Irish gangster as his Svengali.