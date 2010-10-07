Do Republicans Need To Spell Out Their Policies?

A Wall Street Journal editorial today laments the failure of Republicans to openly run on repealing the Affordable Care Act:

Republicans haven't fit ObamaCare into their guiding political and economic narrative, which is built around the recovery and jobs (or lack thereof) and the GOP perennials of taxes and spending. The "repeal and replace" catch-phrase did earn a mention in the House campaign manifesto, details to come, but it is clearly a subsidiary theme. A National Journal survey of 91 leading Republican strategists in late September found that only 2% ranked ObamaCare as the party's top electoral priority, and 7% as the second choice.

The danger is that if the party doesn't use the campaign to create a mandate, it won't be strategically positioned to repeal, let alone replace.

Right -- this isn't very complicated. Repealing health care reform is unpopular. That's why Republicans won't do it. They're sticking to their popular position of opposing the unpopular parts of the Affordable Care Act while favoring the popular parts, and/or supporting some fantasy alternative that they can't define because it can't be created.

But if Republicans win, do you think the Journal will come out and admit then that they don't have a mandate to repeal health care reform? I'm taking bets.

Meanwhile, Fred Barnes explicitly defends Republicans for declining to advocate specific alternative policies: