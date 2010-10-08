Today In Wrong

Actually, it's Yesterday In Wrong. I fell behind -- so much wrong, so little time:

1. Newt Gingrich ridicules Nancy Pelosi for calling food stamps an effective form of economic stimulus:

“With regards to [Nancy Pelosi's] comment that food stamps are actually an effective way to stimulate the economy, well, I don’t know any economist who would agree with that. It shows you how inaccurate they are about the very nature of the American economy.”

In fact, economists almost uniformly believe that foodstamps are an effective way to generate economic stimulus:

In findings echoed by other economists and studies, [Mark Zandi] said the study shows the fastest way to infuse money into the economy is through expanding the food-stamp program. For every dollar spent on that program $1.73 is generated throughout the economy, he said.