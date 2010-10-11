Peter Diamond, Still Blocked from Fed, Wins Nobel (Updated)

Shelby has acknowledged that Diamond is a "skilled economist" but has said he wonders whether Diamond has sufficient expertise in monetary policy--even though three sitting Fed governors, including two appointed by Republicans, aren't even economists.

Who is Diamond? He's among the country's most respected economists, as you might expect. According to the New York Times, he won the prize--which he shares with two other economists, Dale T. Mortensen and Christopher A Pissarides--for research on how markets break down when buyers and sellers have trouble finding each other.

A particular focus is labor markets and, I gather, Diamond later produced a key paper on unemployment that happens to be very relevant today. As (fellow Nobel winner) Paul Krugman wrote a few weeks ago:

Right now one of the hot topics is whether the apparent shift in the Beveridge curve signals a rise in structural unemployment--and Diamond wrote the seminal paper on the whole subject--the top result on Google scholar.

Diamond has been a staunch defender of social insurance and, during the late 1990s, collaborated with future-OMB director Peter Orszag on a proposal to maintain the program's solvency without privatization. He also wrote an article about Social Security for TNR. It's now available in the magazine's archive.