Sound Investment

A better plan to save Social Security.

Until recently, the proponents of transforming Social Security into a system with private investment accounts tended to dismiss their critics as old-fashioned ideologues unwilling to face the reality that Social Security was in financial trouble. But a suddenly volatile stock market has won the critics a more serious hearing. After all, one of the problems with transforming Social Security into a system of private investment accounts is that it exposes individuals to more market risk: if you've sunk all of your money into stocks, and the market dips right when you retire, you could lose a lot of money.

And yet the privatizers are right about one thing: the stock market can indeed help forestall the financial crunch that will hit Social Security sometime after 2030, at which time the Trust Fund's reserves and incoming taxes will be sufficient to meet only three-fourths of the obligations to U.S. retirees. Right now, the government invests its Trust Fund surplus exclusively in Treasury bonds. But, over the long term, Treasury bonds yield significantly lower returns than stocks or corporate bonds. If some of the Social Security surplus were put into private-sector securities, the extra revenue would make it easier to keep Social Security solvent.

The big question is how to invest that money--or, more precisely, who decides how to invest that money. One obvious solution would be to have the government invest the money directly. This would tap the stock market's profit potential without sacrificing the well-being of the poor or exposing individuals to excessive risk, as individual accounts might.