Sound Investment

One model for such a structure is the Federal Reserve system. Designed to make independent monetary policy, it has three key features. First, members of the Board of Governors are appointed for long, 14-year terms. Second, neither the president nor Congress can remove the members of the board just because either one disapproves of the monetary policy. Finally, the Fed uses its own revenue from the return on the assets it holds to pay its operating costs, so it does not have to rely on Congress to appropriate money each year. The protections work, and it should be possible to create a similarly independent institution to make decisions about investing the Social Security Trust Fund.

The other model institution is the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), which Congress set up a dozen years ago for investing the retirement savings of federal employees. It has all the protection features of the Fed, plus a few more. For example, by law, the TSP can invest only in index funds, run by private fund managers, and selected by competitive bidding. The TSP is not allowed to exercise its shareholder voting rights; rather, the private manager holds those voting rights on shares, and it commingles TSP funds with those of private investors.

In addition, the fund manager--again, by law--has a strict fiduciary duty to manage the fund solely in the interest of its investors. The TSP board and its executive director are named fiduciaries, who must, in turn, act prudently and solely in the interest of participants and beneficiaries in the program. As is the case with the Fed board, the TSP board can't be fired at the whim of Congress or the president. Board members must have expertise in pensions and investing.