The Old Likud Idealists Against The Thugs Of The New Israeli Right

You may not agree with Benny Begin and Reuven Rivlin on settlements or with Dan Meridor and Michael Eitan on other aspects of the negotiations with the Palestinians. But they are honest men and, in their manner, true liberals.

Liberals in the sense that they want Israel to remain a real civil society not only in form but in substance. Not only for the Jews but also for the Arabs who live in the country. They are the aristocrats of the old Likud, which descends from the old Herut part, which descends from the Irgun or Etzel (a pre-state military force in competition with the Haganah and Palmach), which descends from the Revisionist movement of a much neglected Zionist thinker Ze’v Jabotinsky. Rivlin’s family came to Palestine, I believe, several centuries back. Perhaps that is why he can imagine a Zionist one-state solution which I cannot. But he is a fierce civil libertarian. (Moreover, he is a direct descendant of the Vilna Gaon, a distinction he shares with Cass Sunstein. This is a rare distinction, especially with regard to the genes of the intellect.)

Anyway, this distinguishes them from others among their coalition partners, especially thuggish Avigdor Lieberman of the Yisrael Beiteinu ("Israel, our home") party, the base of which is Russian immigrants, and Eli Yishai, the shady, very shady leader of the ultra-orthodox and ultra-corrupt Shas party, made up mostly of Jews from what we use to call the "Orient." These Jews are not anywhere as pious as their leadership. But they follow them in elections, nonetheless. (I wrote obsessively about Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the "spiritual leader" of these Jews, a while back. Please read this post.)

These two fighting line-ups have been provoked by what Isabel Kershner of the New York Times terms "a contentious draft amendment to the country’s citizenship law that calls for non-Jews seeking to become citizens to pledge loyalty to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state." My friend Isaac Herzog, a Labor member of parliament and minister of welfare and social services, said what needed to be said: that the provision was one of a series of steps in recent years that "borders on fascism." You can read more details in Ha’aretz, the Jerusalem Post and Ynet.