The Presidential Appointment Process Is Broken. We Need To Fix It. Now.

The problem is a vetting process that keeps growing and mutating. Every time a nominee goes down, presidents add another layer of vetting to make sure that problem never happens again. Zoe Baird was accused of not paying certain taxes? Make sure no one can ever be appointed without making sure she’s crossed every T and dotted every I on her taxes. That’s part of it. The other part is that it’s a cheap applause line for presidential candidates to promise the cleanest administration ever, and then in order to convince the press they, yup, add new layers of vetting.

Fortunately, this is a problem that can be solved.

I’ve said this before, but this is exactly the kind of case in which a presidentially-appointed commission could actually get something done.* Barack Obama should appoint a bipartisan commission and charge it to fix the appointment process by reducing the burdens that fall on appointees for positions ranging from Cabinet Secretary down to U.S. Attorneys and Deputy Assistant Whatevers. Get a couple of former White House Chiefs of Staff to co-chair it, add two retired Senators who chaired committees that dealt with nominations, spice it up with a couple of CEOs, and finish it off with two or three people who had to go through the appointment ordeal. Announce that the goal will be to run government like a business (everyone loves that rhetoric, whether it makes any sense or not). Tell them to report back in three months, and that it should be no more difficult to go work for the government than it is to get hired by a big corporation to do a similar job.

Then implement their plan.

That still leaves getting the Senate on board -- a lot of excessive vetting before nominations are made is pegged to requirements imposed by Senate committees, and then there’s the mostly unrelated but still important problem of minority blocks on confirmation. That part is a lot harder to solve, but it would be easier if the administration acts as if it cares about the issue. Reform would also risk a lot of flack from Good Government types, and perhaps Obama could find some appropriate anti-lobbying legislation to support if they’re willing to look the other way on loosening of some insane restrictions on who is allowed to serve in government (you would think that Good Government groups would care about government actually running well, but you would be wrong -- they value the appearance of corruption much higher than they do competent governance).