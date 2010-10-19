Drugs and Money

My favorite chapter, on ghostwriting medical articles, is the least sensational. With no colorful scam artists to profile, Elliott nonetheless captures the culture of academic publishing very well. The final chapter on drug companies’ use of bioethicists will also be news to most readers, though Elliott’s general disdain for markets shines through: “There is no better way to enlist bioethicists in the cause of consumer capitalism than to convince them they are working for social justice.”

In the end, White Coat, Black Hat succeeds in highlighting the worst side of the physician-industry relationship. In fact, if Elliott’s revelations were fresh, the book would be a blockbuster. But the full truth is that academic medicine has made real progress in addressing conflict of interest. A growing cadre of medical researchers would say that the pendulum of surveillance has swung so far in the direction of zero-tolerance that earnest, young physicians or scientists are ridiculed if they even contemplate a career in private sector drug development. Within the past five years or so, virtually all the major interested bodies—the Food and Drug Administration, the American Academy of Continuing Medical Education, PHRMA, the American Medical Association , the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors—have issued robust standards to protect against conflicts of interest. The Wild West days of free-ranging drug salesmen, lavish gifts, and pharma-scripted talks are largely over. But Elliott’s book unfortunately keeps alive the impression that corruption, both subtle and overt, is rife.

The legitimacy of industry’s presence within academia has become a subject of much soul-searching among physicians over the last decade. Do various financial relationships between doctors and the pharmaceutical industry—promotional marketing, paid speaking and consulting, and research funding—compromise patient care, bias medical research, and diminish the integrity of the profession? The Institute of Medicine defines a conflict of interest (COI, as it is called) as “a set of circumstances that creates a risk that professional judgment or actions regarding a primary interest will be unduly influenced by a secondary interest.” These kinds of circumstances should surely be minimized, but the atmosphere surrounding the COI management has become tense and accusatory. Writing in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings in 2009, a physician captured the spirit of the current discussion: “Today there is a McCarthyesque reaction to the term, conflict of interest, with an unstated presumption of guilt until proven innocent.” The possibility of a confluence of interest between drug makers and academicians in the service of patient care seems to never occur to some. Among the most vocal critics of physician industry relationships—dubbed the “pharmascolds” by a smaller cohort who thinks they have gone too far—are editors of major journals and high-profile medical school deans.

In response to such well-aired concerns, almost all medical schools have banned “detailing,” an activity in which pharmaceutical representatives bring lunch for doctors and trainees, hand out promotional material on new drugs, and offer “gifts” of modest value such as pens, pads, clocks, paperweights, and calendars bearing a company logo. Exorbitant five-star restaurant dinners and luxury golf junkets have now gone the way of the house call. Token items are bad, critics explain, because even a cheap plastic pen or Chinese take-out sets up an expectation of reciprocity, wherein the doctor feels compelled to prescribe the company’s expensive medication instead of a cheaper generic. Or, worse, a physician will prescribe medication when the patient does not even need it.

What we know to date is this: detailing does indeed tend to boost physicians’ prescribing of a given medication. But why assume that this represents a “thank you” for the free lunch? And, worse, why assume that patients were harmed? Rather than having succumbed to the siren song of the Prozac mug, perhaps doctors altered their prescribing patterns in hopes that new products would help patients who are not responding well to the current regime or who suffer unacceptable side-effects. Only prospective data on the prescribing habits and rationales of real physicians in real medical settings will answer the question. In the interim, as a colleague of mine has suggested, trainees and junior physicians should meet with pharmaceutical detailers (better yet, company scientists) only in the presence of supervising faculty, who would lead a probing discussion of the evidence behind the drug-maker’s clinical claims, critically evaluate the methodology, and consider generic alternatives. (It is a well-established fact that doctors are not particularly knowledgeable about the price of drugs. Nor do the vast majority appreciate the enormously complex, lengthy, and often doomed effort behind getting a promising molecule to market.)