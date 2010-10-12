Rove Projection Watch

I wrote early in 2009 about Karl Rove's habit of projecting the worst qualities of himself and the administration he worked for onto its successor. Raw Story has another example. The other day, Rove oddly accused President Obama of having an "enemies list." There was no basis whatsoever for the charge, but it's not hard to figure out where Rove got this idea:

Roe walked over to the table, "I'm Jason Roe."

Rove: "Oh, the famous Jason Roe."

Roe: "I don't know that I'm famous, but I'm Tom Feeney's former chief of staff, and I'm offended by your comments on Fox about Tom. You guys wouldn't be in the White House without Tom. And you made these really degrading comments about him that offended a lot of people."

(Sidenote: Tom Feeney was the speaker of the Florida House of Representatives during the whole Bush/Gore 2000 recount.)

Rove: "Well, I have a file on the things Tom Feeney said about George Bush."

Roe: "That says more about you than me that you kept a file on Tom Feeney. This guy was so restrained in his desire to criticize the president — even against this staff's advice."



Rove: "I have a file."

Roe: "I'm right here. Tell me to my face what's in that file."

Rove: "I'll send you the file."

It's downright pathological.