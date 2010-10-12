Only the U.S. Military Is Hopeful About Afghanistan

Compounding the security dilemma is the country's governance gap. When I asked one international journalist whether any Afghans had confidence in President Hamid Karzai, he responded with derision. "Would you?” For many Afghans the central government exists as an abstraction. And, yet because responsibility for so many basic public functions rests with officials in Kabul, Afghans tend to blame many of the country’s problems on the Karzai government.

This, combined with the government's unquenchable corruption and general incompetence, seem to be pushing more and more Afghans into the Taliban column. "Afghans have an excellent ability to understand which way the political winds are blowing," one analyst said to me. Most ominously, the insurgency, which to date has been mostly Pashtun-dominated, has metastasized, expanding into non-Pashtun areas whose inhabitants have all but given up on the Karzai government.

As to Karzai himself, his thin grip on power, as well as his willingness to countenance negotiations with the Taliban, has had a cascading effect. Tajik and Uzbek militias, fearful of being cut out of power, have been re-arming in preparation for the possibility of a return to full-scale civil war. In Kabul and elsewhere the apprehension feels more elemental: A negotiated political settlement or, worse, a Taliban takeover of the country could mean that slow progress made on women's rights and other advances will simply be erased. While a political solution almost certainly offers the only way out of the Taliban insurgency, all of this suggests that mollifying his own domestic constituencies will be no easy accomplishment for Karzai.

In any case, no one I spoke with seems able to imagine a way of reversing the country's downward spiral. "Even if we knew what to do, the U.S. and Karzai wouldn't do it," bemoaned one analyst. Afghans talked of the need for greater funding for infrastructure and education; others spoke about decentralizing government functions and delegating more power to the provinces. But it is hard to imagine how America can prod President Karzai to accept such a plan.

Others derisively attacked the recent proposal, floated in the United States by former U.S. Ambassador to India Robert Blackwill, to cede control of the Pashtun-dominated south and east to the Taliban. "Afghans will never go along with that," said several people, yet at the same time many agree that the while the United States cannot just leave the south and east . . . they can't really stay either. At a time when least-worst scenarios need to be considered, few seemed to be willing to entertain such ideas.