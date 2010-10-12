Life In Ohio, A Continuing Series

Top notch police work:

44-year-old Selma Elmore stopped Officer Dan Lyons on South Wayne Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

Elmore asked the officer: Is there a curfew for adults in Lockland?

No curfew, Lyons responded.



Second question: Is there a warrant for my arrest?

Yes, in fact there is a warrant, the officer told her after a quick check.



Lyons had discovered Elmore was wanted for allegedly failing to pay a fine as a result of a drug-related conviction, said Sgt. Patrick Sublet.



Elmore took off running, leading the officer on a brief chase that ended when she shoved him into a building, injuring his elbow, Sublet said.