The Coming Impeachment Of Barack Obama

Here's the beginning of my new TRB column:

Hear me now and believe me later: If Republicans win and maintain control of the House of Representatives, they are going to impeach President Obama. They won’t do it right away. And they won’t succeed in removing Obama. (You need 67 Senate votes.) But if Obama wins a second term, the House will vote to impeach him before he leaves office.

Read the rest and see if I've convinced you.

Meanwhile, Glenn Reynolds says I'm "trying to fire up the base." Because, right, that's why I'm writing for a small-circulation elite magazine. It's the best way to reach, you know, Latino voters in Colorado who don't follow politics closely and aren't sure if they're going to vote. That's also why I've been predicting electoral doom for Democrats for months now. Reverse psychology!