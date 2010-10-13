Well, At Least They Said ‘Whore’ A Lot

The awful debate between California’s Meg Whitman and Jerry Brown.

The debate last night between California gubernatorial candidates Meg Whitman and Jerry Brown was pretty awful, but it could have been worse. Yes, the discussion was often superficial and disingenuous, but at least the word “whore” made several appearances. Tom Brokaw was there, too, and it was sort of nice to see him, even if no one had really missed him. The main challenge for viewers was to avoid getting too dispirited by the condition of California (that stubborn socioeconomic death spiral, for example) and instead try to focus on what matters. And those things would be the election-season setbacks and gaffes that—to use a favorite journalistic phrase—“threaten to overshadow” each candidate’s campaign.

To expand on this point, settings aside questions of economics, law, and social policy for now, there are two main issues at stake in this election. The first is that Meg Whitman, who has been fairly tough on illegal immigration, turns out to have had an illegal immigrant as her housekeeper for about nine years. The second is that a campaign aide to Jerry Brown was overheard on a recording calling Meg Whitman a whore. Fortunately, all the participants did an admirable job placing a spotlight on these two matters.

Asked about her illegally employed ex-housekeeper, Whitman offered up an explanation that has, after a few hiccups over the past couple of weeks, been honed into something usable. “We went through an employment agency,” Whitman said. “We looked at three forms of identification. Our housekeeper falsified those documents and came to admit it nine years later. It broke my heart, but I had to fire her. I had to let her go, but this is why we need a very good E-Verify system.”

Brown responded with some equally unspontaneous points about undocumented workers being human beings and weaving in—if “weaving in” is the right term to use for “not at all subtly tacking on”—yet another dig about Whitman’s erstwhile housekeeper: “And, by the way, I don’t want to get into this, I think it’s kind of a sorry tale. After working nine years there, she didn’t even get her a lawyer. At least, I could tell you, that could be done.”